States and UTs get Rs 17,000 crore GST compensation

Earlier on October 28, the government released the balance Rs 44,000 crore to states as loan to compensate for the GST shortfall, taking the total such amount to Rs 1.59 lakh crore this fiscal.

Published: 04th November 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Wednesday said it has released GST compensation of Rs 17,000 crore to states. It added that the total amount of compensation released to the states/UTs so far, including the aforesaid amount, during the year 2021-22 is Rs 60,000 crore.

“As per the decision of GST Council, back to back loan of Rs 1.59 lakh crore has already been released in lieu of shortfall in release of GST compensation during the current financial year,” finance ministry said. 

Maharashtra will receive the highest GST compensation of Rs 3053.6 crore, followed by Karnataka (Rs 1602.06 cr), Gujarat (Rs 1428.42 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 1314.42 cr), and Delhi (Rs 1155.09 crore).

