STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Diwali sales hit new high of Rs 1.25 lakh crore: Traders

This year, gold jewellery and silverware were purchased for more than Rs 9000 crore. Besides, this Diwali also brought a sizeable business to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore for packaging commodity.

Published: 06th November 2021 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After witnessing two years of lackluster Diwali, festive sales have generated a whooping business to the tune of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, according to Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

“After a gap of last two years, this year Diwali festival across the country including Delhi has brought a lot of new zeal and freshness which can be well felt from the fact that since last one week the rush of consumers in the markets across the country is tremendous and it appears that they are making up the gap of their two years of purchases,” CAIT had said in a statement.

According to Praveen Khandelwal, this is record trade figure in last 10 years on the occasion of Diwali, with Delhi alone accounting for Rs 25,000 crore worth sales.

This year, gold jewellery and silverware were purchased for more than Rs 9000 crore. Besides, this Diwali also brought a sizeable business to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore for packaging commodity.

“This time Chinese goods were not sold at all in the markets across the country and the special emphasis of the customers was on the purchase of Indian goods, due to which China suffered a direct loss of business worth more than Rs 50,000 crores,” CAIT National President, BC Bhartia said.

CAIT, which represents about 7 crore traders, said it has also awakened the spark of better business prospects.

“Such a massive shopping has ended the economic slowdown in business which was continued in the markets for the last two years. It has also awakened the spark of better business prospects among the business community,” Khandelwal said.

CAIT added that by the end of this year, there will be an infusion of about Rs 3 lakh crore by way of spending by consumers.

Even the online retailers claimed they are doing brisk business this year. According to Amazon,  during its month-long festive event, it added  79% of new customers coming from tier 2 and 3 towns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali Dhanteras Confederation of All India Traders
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp