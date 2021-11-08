STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Commission and omission in investing

Our portfolio is a function of 2 things - a) what we do and b) what we do not do. Acts of commission and acts of omission.

Published: 08th November 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By PV Subramanyam
Express News Service

Our portfolio is a function of 2 things - a) what we do and b) what we do not do. Acts of commission and acts of omission. Clearly we did not start our lives by deciding what portfolio we should have - how much work, how much savings, how much investments, how much leisure.it just fell into place. After a few years of working, saving, spending, and investing, we thought we should give our investments a form and shape, right?

So if you started investing in the year 2010, in 2021, it is good time to look at one’s portfolio and give it a structure. We will keep learning from many people - the ‘Jagad’ is our ‘Guru’ - so we are all JagadGurus!  Once when listening to the then Chairman of Hero Honda Motors, Munjal (Senior) he said, “Why Hero Honda, all 2 wheeler manufacturers will do well - the market is so big”. I decided to hold HH, Suzuki, and Bajaj. True to his word all the 3 companies were multi baggers. 

I held HH from 40 to Rs 3000 - including bonus and split. Once the Jap partner parted I started selling HH and now hold nothing. Ditto for Suzuki. Currently I do not own any two wheeler shares. So, it meant one act of buying HH and 25 years (100 quarters) of saying “NO” to selling HH. We (and our portfolios) are a function of what we do, and what we do not do also. 

So my not buying Satyam (benefited) and my not buying Wipro (missed opportunity) have as much shaped my portfolio as buying Cummins or buying Siemens.remained the same. Imagine the job of a portfolio manager of a venture capitalist. 

In the investing world, we struggle with the urge to be active. However to be smart, you need NOT do anything! Smart investing is NOT about doing something all the while. In fact, it is knowing why you should not act on your urges. Or even on tips. We are not picking the things we want to own. We’re understanding why we shouldn’t be trading most of the time. 

A war is 361 days of  preparation for a four-day war. Simple. Investing is about 361 days of research for a four-day trading. The thing that makes investing so difficult is that it’s analogous to ordering daal chawal (lentil and rice) in a restaurant while hundreds of sales people are explaining why chawal has carbs and is not good for you and the daal was cooked nine hours ago and lost all its nutrition. Some sales guy is making a ULIP pitch which is going to protect you against inflation, market crashes, etc. Meanwhile, media is blaring in the background explaining how Active fund management is dead! 

We are constantly barraged with news and events that trigger that urge to act. Not just act, but act now, before the brain can ask the noise to shut up. Noise is in the form of a phone-call, notification, television, newspaper, etc.. And 99% of the time you should say no to these sales people and just order your plain old daal chawal. In my investing world, the plain old daal chawal is the Index fund and term insurance.

PV subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp