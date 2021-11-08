Commission and omission in investing

PV Subramanyam By

Express News Service

Our portfolio is a function of 2 things - a) what we do and b) what we do not do. Acts of commission and acts of omission. Clearly we did not start our lives by deciding what portfolio we should have - how much work, how much savings, how much investments, how much leisure.it just fell into place. After a few years of working, saving, spending, and investing, we thought we should give our investments a form and shape, right?

So if you started investing in the year 2010, in 2021, it is good time to look at one’s portfolio and give it a structure. We will keep learning from many people - the ‘Jagad’ is our ‘Guru’ - so we are all JagadGurus! Once when listening to the then Chairman of Hero Honda Motors, Munjal (Senior) he said, “Why Hero Honda, all 2 wheeler manufacturers will do well - the market is so big”. I decided to hold HH, Suzuki, and Bajaj. True to his word all the 3 companies were multi baggers.

I held HH from 40 to Rs 3000 - including bonus and split. Once the Jap partner parted I started selling HH and now hold nothing. Ditto for Suzuki. Currently I do not own any two wheeler shares. So, it meant one act of buying HH and 25 years (100 quarters) of saying “NO” to selling HH. We (and our portfolios) are a function of what we do, and what we do not do also.

So my not buying Satyam (benefited) and my not buying Wipro (missed opportunity) have as much shaped my portfolio as buying Cummins or buying Siemens.remained the same. Imagine the job of a portfolio manager of a venture capitalist.

In the investing world, we struggle with the urge to be active. However to be smart, you need NOT do anything! Smart investing is NOT about doing something all the while. In fact, it is knowing why you should not act on your urges. Or even on tips. We are not picking the things we want to own. We’re understanding why we shouldn’t be trading most of the time.

A war is 361 days of preparation for a four-day war. Simple. Investing is about 361 days of research for a four-day trading. The thing that makes investing so difficult is that it’s analogous to ordering daal chawal (lentil and rice) in a restaurant while hundreds of sales people are explaining why chawal has carbs and is not good for you and the daal was cooked nine hours ago and lost all its nutrition. Some sales guy is making a ULIP pitch which is going to protect you against inflation, market crashes, etc. Meanwhile, media is blaring in the background explaining how Active fund management is dead!

We are constantly barraged with news and events that trigger that urge to act. Not just act, but act now, before the brain can ask the noise to shut up. Noise is in the form of a phone-call, notification, television, newspaper, etc.. And 99% of the time you should say no to these sales people and just order your plain old daal chawal. In my investing world, the plain old daal chawal is the Index fund and term insurance.

PV subramanyam

writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’