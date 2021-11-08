STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samvat 2078: Expect low return, high volatility

Rising inflation could be the biggest threat to market; Rate hikes by the Federal Reserve may have negative impact

Published: 08th November 2021 03:50 AM

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a spectacular Samvat 2077 (Hindu Calendar Year), Investors should expect low return in Samvat 2078 amidst high volatility. In Samvat 2077, Nifty and Sensex delivered around 40% return, which was highest in 12 years. 

The Sensex touched the 50,000-mark quite early this year and even surpassed the 60,000-level in September. Nifty index had scaled to 18,000-mark in one year from 12,700 level.  Every year on the occasion of Diwali, equity indices allow a symbolic one-hour trading session to mark the beginning of new Hindu Calendar Year. Bombay Stock Exchange has been organising this since 1957.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said that investors should expect modest returns only, say in low teens, in Samvat 2078. He adds that this Samvat is likely to be very volatile, unlike last Samvat. 

Soumyadip Sinha

Vijayakumar anticipates that rising inflation would be the biggest known threat to the market. Rate hikes by the Federal Reserve too can have a negative impact on the domestic market. “Rate hikes by the Fed can happen by the end of 2022  or, perhaps, earlier than that if persistent inflation and the bond market force the Fed’s hands. Rate hikes by the Fed will lead to some capital flight from emerging markets like India and this is likely to trigger some sharp correction in the market. But the correction may turn out to be low and short-lived if the economy rebounds smartly,” said Vijayakumar. 

To note, the benchmark Indices- BSE Sensex and Nifty50- have already seen a minor correction in recent sessions on account of global factors, downgrade by investment firms and mixed Q2FY22 earnings.  Krishna Kumar Karwa, Managing Director at Emkay Global Financial Services, said that macro headwinds like high oil prices, supply chain disruptions,  the debate on transient versus structural inflation, the possibility of hardening interest rates across the globe, internal economic challenges in China and its global ramifications, and the ongoing US-China spats will keep global and local markets volatile. 

He adds that the markets are currently not fully discounting these headwinds. “But having said that, stocks will track earnings and valuations, and to that extent, companies whose stock prices are reflecting the optimistic outlook 3-4 years down the line are most vulnerable to price and time corrections,” said Karwa. 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ Head of Retail Research Siddhartha Khemka said, “Some of the themes which we expect to play out during Samvat 2078 are certain segments where we can see earnings normalisation with improving economy, increasing spending to benefit companies in ‘Technology, Travel, Tourism, leisure and QSR’ segment.”

He added, “Real Estate and ancillaries like cement and other building material companies are also expected to witness increasing demand. Finally, stock selection was the key in generating returns within the ‘Midcap’ space during Samvat 2077 - a trend which we believe could continue going ahead as well.” In Samvat 2077, the BSE smallcap index zoomed 82.31% while midcap index had jumped 25.25%.

Samvat 2077 belonged to BSE Metals index (up 156%), BSE Realty (125%) and BSE Power (115%). The Samvat also saw record rise in value of crypto currencies and listing of highly valuable internet companies. This Samvat will also see record rise in such listings with India’s largest fintech player Paytm launching  its Rs 18,300 crore initial public offering for subscription this week.

