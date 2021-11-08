SBI Card to raise Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Monday said it will raise Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

"The board of directors of the company has approved, raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore," SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The money will be raised in one or more tranches, and the said issuance will be done on a private placement basis, it added.

The company's stock was trading at Rs 1,104 on BSE, down 1.45 per cent from the previous close.