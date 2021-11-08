STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sebi allows FPIs to write off debt securities

Markets regulator Sebi allowed foreign portfolio investors to write off all debt securities that they are unable to sell.

Published: 08th November 2021 07:38 PM

SEBI building

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi on Monday allowed foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to write off all debt securities that they are unable to sell.

This will be applicable only to such FPIs who wish to surrender their registration, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

"In view of the requests received from various stakeholders, it has now been decided to permit the FPIs to also write off all debt securities in their beneficiary account which they are unable to sell for any reason.

"This shall be applicable only to such FPIs who wish to surrender their registration," Sebi said.

In September, the regulator permitted FPIs to write off shares of all the companies that they are unable to sell.

For the write-off, the process prescribed in the operational guidelines has to be complied with, it added.

