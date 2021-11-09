STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T+1 equity settlement cycle to begin in phased manner from February 25

Stock exchanges and market infrastructure institutions on Monday said that the bottom 100 stocks based on daily market capitalisation averaged in October will be brought under the new system.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s stock exchanges have decided to roll out the much awaited T+1 (Trading plus one day) equity settlement cycle from February 25, 2022 in a phased manner. 

The last batch of stocks will be brought under the new system by January 27, 2023.

This comes after market regulator Sebi in September had allowed the exchanges to introduce T+1 settlement cycle from January 1, 2022 on any of the securities available in the equity segment.

The decision was taken back after requests from market participants, mainly from foreign investors who had said that they would face issues while operating from different geographies.

Once the T+1 cycle comes into effect, the market trade-related settlements will be cleared in one day.

At present, trades on the domestic stock exchanges are settled in two working days after the transaction is done (T+2).

According to a statement issued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), all listed stocks, across stock exchanges (BSE, NSE and MSEI), will be ranked in descending order based on daily market capitalization averaged for the month of October 2021.

Where a stock is listed on multiple exchanges, the market capitalisation will be calculated based on the price of stock at the stock exchange with highest trading volume during the period under review.

The list of stocks and exchanges where they are available for trade will be published on the website of all exchanges.

Based on the ranking, the bottom 100 stocks will be available for introduction of T+1 settlement, from February 25, 2022.

