Include chip design under Production-Linked Incentive scheme: Karnataka to Centre

Published: 10th November 2021 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayana (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka government has urged the Centre to provide incentives to semiconductor chip designing under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser of Bengaluru Tech Summit- 2021 (BTS), which will be held from November 17-19, 2021, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, IT&BT and S&T Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said that they have asked the Centre to provide incentives to chip designing under the PLI scheme and that they have responded well to the suggestion.

“Semiconductor industry is the top priority as 70% of chip designing takes place here in Karnataka. We are trying to prioritise the electronics sector and are providing a lot of incentives,” the minister said.

It may be noted that the Karnataka cabinet last year approved the Special Incentives Scheme for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) Chairman Rajeev Khushu said shortage of semiconductors is a global phenomenon and every semiconductor company is ramping up the production and is also ensuring they get the right supply.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 will be held in hybrid mode. One of the highlights of the summit in its 24th edition will be the India-US conclave that will bring leaders from key industry verticals.
under and Chairman of Axilor Venture Krish Gopalakrishnan said this tech summit will be a road map for the future.

“It is essential that the industry and tech leaders come together to understand and strategise on the emerging opportunities in the IT field.”

