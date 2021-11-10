KKR India gets KV Kamath as senior advisor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former ICICI Bank chairman and veteran Banker KV Kamath has been appointed as a senior advisor to global investment firm KKR India.

Kamath also served as the chairman of Infosys Limited, the leading IT software services company.

Last month, he was appointed the Chairperson of India’s newly established National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development.

The veteran banker brings to KKR more than five decades of experience leading big Indian businesses.

On his appointment, Kamath said, “KKR has consistently demonstrated its strong commitment to India, and the firm today stands out as one of the highest-caliber investors in innovative, market-leading companies in the country and worldwide.”

KKR India Partner and CEO Gaurav Trehan said, “We are excited to learn from his terrific insights as we continue to invest in the growth of India. He has a truly outstanding track record of working with different stakeholders while building world-class businesses.”

This appointment marks the latest milestone for KKR in India, as KKR has committed approximately $7 billion of equity in asset classes that include private equity and infrastructure.