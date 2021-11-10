STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nykaa shares make dream debut at stock market; list at over 79 per cent premium

The stock debuted at Rs 2,001, reflecting a jump of 77.86 per cent on the BSE.

Published: 10th November 2021

Nykaa has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care and fashion products, including its owned brand products manufactured by it.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa, listed with a huge premium of over 79 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,125 on Wednesday.

It then zoomed 89.24 per cent to Rs 2,129.

On NSE, it listed at Rs 2,018, a premium of 79.37 per cent.

The company's market valuation remained at Rs 97,754.06 crore on BSE.

The initial share-sale of FSN E-Commerce Ventures was subscribed 81.78 times earlier this month.

The Rs 5,352-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share.

The company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personnel care and fashion products, including its owned manufactured brand products, under its two business verticals -- Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion.

