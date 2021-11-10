STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Paytm IPO: Retail portion subscribed 1.23 times

This would be a big boost to the leading financial services company Paytm, as it got a muted response on the first day of the bidding.

Published: 10th November 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Rs 18,300-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) of One97 Communications-owned Paytm on the second day, Tuesday, saw its retail portion oversubscribed at 123%. 

This would be a big boost to the leading financial services company Paytm, as it got a muted response on the first day of the bidding.

According to data from the exchanges, the total subscription now stands at 48%. It was subscribed just 18% on Monday.  

As per sources, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), has bid for 6 lakh shares worth Rs 1,280 crore on the second day of the IPO. The CPPIB had invested in the anchor round of the IPO.

On the second day, the total shares that were bid by Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) stood at 1,20,03,522.

It is expected that QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers) will participate mostly on Wednesday, the last day of the subscription. Paytm IPO is quite larger than Zomato and Nykaa, as their price bands were lower.

Paytm opened for offer on November 8 and it will close on November 10.  The price band has been kept in the range between Rs 2,080 and Rs 2,150. The company targets a $20 billion valuation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Initial Public Offering One97 Communications Paytm
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp