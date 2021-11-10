STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RBI lifts ban on Diners Club, allows customer onboarding

The banking regulator noted that the ban was being lifted after Diners was found to have complied with the stipulated rules.

A guard at RBI office

The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday lifted the restrictions imposed on Diners Club International Limited in April, thus allowing it to onboard new customers.

“In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Diners Club International Ltd. with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions  imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on on-boarding of fresh domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect,” the central Bank said.

The RBI had imposed the ban in April on Diners club and American Express for flouting RBI’s norm on Storage of Payment System Data.

Under the restrictions, RBI had barred the card network from onboarding new domestic customers onto its card network from May 1, 2021.

That time Diners club had denied any impact on its existing customers.

On July 14, Mastercard was also barred from doing new card business in India owing to similar non-compliance.

The RBI’s data localisation rules require payment operators in India to compulsorily store data in a server physically present in India.

These entities were required to include end-to-end transaction details and information pertaining to payment or settlement transactions of (Indian) customers.

Additionally, these entities are required to submit System Audit Report (SAR) conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor.

