STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India looking at reciprocal, equitable access to foreign markets through FTAs: Goyal

India is, at present, negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries like UAE, the UK, and Australia.

Published: 11th November 2021 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is looking at reciprocal and equitable access to foreign markets through free trade agreements, which the country is negotiating with its trading partners, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

India is, at present, negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries like UAE, the UK, and Australia.

Under a free trade agreement, two trading partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them.

Besides, they liberalise norms to enhance trade in services and boost investments.

"Through the FTAs, we are looking at reciprocal and equitable access to foreign markets. FTA is a win-win for both countries. If it is an unequal balance, FTA can never be successful," Goyal said at Times Now Summit 2021.

He said that a few old FTAs of India which were not balanced have led to an increase in trade deficit with those nations.

"We are now going through careful stakeholder engagement (to negotiate an FTA) and making sure that our MSMEs, dairy industry, farmers, and domestic production capacities get more opportunities. Our employment-oriented sectors like textiles, footwear, and pharma get good market access," he added.

In such pacts, the government is also ensuring that services sector professionals too get good opportunities in the foreign markets through two way communication with Indian stakeholders, Goyal noted.

"We are working through balanced, fair and equitable FTAs so that both sides benefit and jobs are created in India, and business opportunities are available for our small, medium and micro-industry," Goyal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FTAs Piyush Goyal Free Trade Agreements MSMEs
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp