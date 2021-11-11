STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steps announced to contain import of low-quality tea

Image used fo representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday directed tea traders to mention the origin of the imported commodity in sale invoices, a move aimed at containing the import of low-quality tea.

This is part of the measures announced by the commerce ministry to ensure that sub-standard teas are not imported and distributed in India. A notification in this regard has been issued.

According to the notification, manufacturers of Darjeeling tea have been directed not to purchase green leaf from the outside GI (geographical indication) area.

The tea buyers have also been directed not to blend imported tea with teas of Darjeeling, Kangra, Assam (Orthodox), or Nilgiri (Orthodox).

"All importers have been directed to ensure that the origin of imported tea is mentioned in all their sale invoices and not to pass off imported tea as teas of Indian origin," the ministry said.

It added that all distributors of tea have been directed not to blend cheap and inferior-quality imported teas with Indian origin teas for domestic consumption.

Four circulars have been issued by the Tea Board in this regard under Tea Marketing Control Order, 2003, and Tea (Distribution and Export) Control Order, 2005, for the protection of Darjeeling GI.

A GI tag is used for an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicraft and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

Darjeeling Tea, Tirupathi Laddu, Kangra Paintings, Nagpur Orange and Kashmir Pashmina are among the registered GIs in India.

To ensure compliance with these directions, the ministry said the Tea Board has started surprise checks on distributors and importers, especially of Nepal Tea.

"Surprise check of three units in Siliguri was conducted on November 11, and samples were drawn for testing," it said.

The percentage of imports to the total tea production is normally in the range of 1-2 per cent, out of which a sizable quantity is meant for re-export and not meant for domestic use.

The main purpose of tea import into India is re-exports upon value addition and for blending purposes. As compared to India's tea production, its imports are minimal, it said.

