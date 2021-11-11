STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Volvo Car India launches new SUV XC90 priced at Rs 89.9 lakh

The seven-seater SUV comes with features such as the intuitive touch screen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment applications.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Volvo Car India on Thursday, November 11, 2021, launched the new version of its flagship SUV XC90 priced at Rs 89.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new XC90 comes with completely new petrol mild-hybrid engine of 1,969 cc.

This launch completes the company's commitment to transition from diesel to petrol cars and to attempt to reduce the brand's carbon footprint globally, Volvo Car India said in a statement.

The seven-seater SUV comes with features such as the intuitive touch screen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment applications.

It also has 'advanced air cleaner' technology that has a sensor to measure PM 2.5 levels inside the cabin and optimises air quality inside the car to limit the adverse health effects associated with air pollution and fine particulates, the company added.

The model also has adaptive cruise control and pilot assist besides safety features like lane-keeping aid, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, collision mitigation support (front) and collision warning and mitigation support (rear), among others.

Commenting on the launch, Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said, "With the new XC90, we have launched three new petrol mild-hybrid models this quarter...This launch completes our commitment to transit from diesel to petrol and underlines our unfettered strategy to grow the Indian market."

The company had in October launched the petrol mild-hybrids Volvo S90 and Volvo XC60 models.
 

