BSE Q2 net profit up 39 per cent to Rs 65-crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday reported a 39 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 65.14 crore for three months ended September 2021.

In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit attributable to the shareholders at Rs 46.81 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, BSE said in a statement.

The bourse's revenue from operations rose 51 per cent to Rs 188.73 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 125.38 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"BSE's continued focus on improving operational performance has helped BSE to achieve better financial results over last few years," the exchange's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

"We also take pride in setting up and commencement of operations of BSE Administration and Supervision Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE, as a regulatory organisation which reflects the confidence of regulator on the governance practices followed by BSE," he added.

The exchange's average daily turnover in the equity segment shot up by 53 per cent to Rs 5,622 crore during the three months ended September 2021 from Rs 3,685 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

BSE said its platforms helped issuers to garner staggering funds through equity as well as debt routes during the quarter ended September 2021.

For debt capital, the BSE BOND platform enabled issuers to raise Rs 5.14 lakh crore through the issue of bonds, commercial papers, municipal bonds, infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) among others during the quarter.

Further, equity issuances through public offerings, SME issuances, startups, preferential issues, rights, qualified institutional placements, etc through BSE platforms was at Rs 60,988 crore in the period under review.

During the quarter, BSE saw a listing of eight companies on its SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) platform and one firm on its startup platform.