Real estate group IREO's Lalit Goyal detained by ED

Published: 12th November 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained the vice chairman and managing director of real estate group IREO in connection with a money laundering probe against him, officials said on Friday.

Goyal was stopped by immigration authorities on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on the basis of an ED look out circular.

He was supposed to take a flight to the US when his name was flagged, they said.

Officials said Goyal was questioned at the airport and detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the investigators of their Chandigarh office.

The businessman is being probed in relation with a money laundering case linked to alleged diversion of estimated USD 77 million (one million is equal to 10 lakhs) of home buyers' funds, investments and shareholdings to some offshore entities.

His name also figured in the 'Pandora Papers' global leak of offshore funds.

Goyal and his legal team had earlier denied any illegalities on their part and have said no funds were diverted abroad in violation of laws.

