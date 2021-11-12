STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vodafone Idea's loss narrows to Rs 7,145 crore in September quarter

Its consolidated revenue during July-September 2021 fell about 13 per cent to Rs 9,406.4 crore, compared with Rs 10,791.2 crore in the year-ago period.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Friday reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 7,144.6 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 7,218.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

VIL's total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of September 30, 2021, stood at Rs 1,94,780 crore.

It comprised deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,08,610 crore, AGR liability of Rs 63,400 crore that are due to the government, and debt of Rs 22,770 crore from banks and financial institutions.

The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 250 crore, and net debt was at Rs 1,94,530 crore.

