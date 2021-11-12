Wakefit raises Rs 200 crore in Series C funding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Direct-to-consumer home and sleep solutions start-up Wakefit.co on Thursday raised Rs 200 crore in Series C round of funding.

With this, the startup’s valuation is now at Rs 2,800 crore. The Series C round was led by global trading and investment firm SIG. Sequoia Capital India and Verlinvest also participated in the round.

Founded in 2016, this funding will bolster Wakefit’s omni-channel expansion plans and will be deployed to boost supply chain and logistics management, apart from technological advancement and increased marketing spends

As the startup’s 45% of revenue comes from beyond the top 8 cities, it plans to cater to the increasing demand by continuing its focus on R&D and expanding product lines to include lighting, decor and furnishings.