STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Wakefit raises Rs 200 crore in Series C funding

Direct-to-consumer home and sleep solutions start-up Wakefit.co on Thursday raised Rs 200 crore in Series C round of funding.

Published: 12th November 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Direct-to-consumer home and sleep solutions start-up Wakefit.co on Thursday raised Rs 200 crore in Series C round of funding.

With this, the startup’s valuation is now at Rs 2,800 crore. The Series C round was led by global trading and investment firm SIG. Sequoia Capital India and Verlinvest also participated in the round.

Founded in 2016, this funding will bolster Wakefit’s omni-channel expansion plans and will be deployed to boost supply chain and logistics management, apart from technological advancement and increased marketing spends

As the startup’s 45% of revenue comes from beyond the top 8 cities, it plans to cater to the increasing demand by continuing its focus on R&D and expanding product lines to include lighting, decor and furnishings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp