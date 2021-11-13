STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyundai forms task force to support customers in flood-affected Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

To ensure seamless mobility, the company said that it has deployed a dedicated emergency roadside assistance service team to support the customers.

Published: 13th November 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Hyundai

Hyundai (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said it has formed a task force to support flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.

"During these adverse times, we have ramped up our service support to flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry. This contribution is the company's way of expressing solidarity with the people of flood-affected areas, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent floods," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The relief teams will continue to extend support to ensure customers' peace of mind, he added. To ensure seamless mobility, the company said that it has deployed a dedicated emergency roadside assistance service team to support the customers.

Additionally, the automaker said it is also offering a 50 per cent discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles.

