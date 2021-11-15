STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bosch joint MD, CFO SC Srinivasan resigns

Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Monday said its Joint Managing Director and CFO SC Srinivasan has resigned citing personal reasons.

Published: 15th November 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bosch

Bosch

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Monday said its Joint Managing Director and CFO S C Srinivasan has resigned citing personal reasons.

In a regulatory filing, the company said Srinivasan has conveyed his "decision to opt for early retirement for personal reasons with effect from April 1, 2022 and resignation from his current position as Joint Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of Bosch Ltd with the close of business hours on December 31, 2021. A chartered accountant, Srinivasan had joined Bosch Ltd in February 2017."

He has over two decades of wide ranging experience in corporate strategy, treasury, mergers and acquisition and investor relations, among others.

He had worked in India, Singapore, United Kingdom and Germany within the Bosch group.

Before joining Bosch he was with global FMCG major Unilever group, in India as well as overseas, for 27 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bosch Bosch Ltd SC Srinivasan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp