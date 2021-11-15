Executive SUV: Audi Q5 back with a new engine and some fine upgrades

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

AUDI India has been on a roll in 2021 and the ninth product launch this year comes in the form of the all-new Audi Q5. The Q5 was taken out of the portfolio when BS6 norms came into play, however, it is back with a new engine and some fine upgrades that make it the ideal executive luxury SUV for you.

Design

From a design standpoint, the Q5 boasts of similar dimensions to its predecessor, however it now comes with a larger front grille with an octagonal outline, a new front bumper with the air inlets placed higher up that help pronounce its sporty go-anywhere stance. Add to that it gets new LED headlights, an all-LED rear combination lamp, aluminium roof rails, 19-inch alloys, and a panoramic sunroof. The side sills also get a neat garnish that help pronounce its higher ground clearance.

Interiors

Audi has always had a great sense of style and it shows on the new Q5. Finished in fine materials including leather and soft-touch plastics, the cabin has been done up to give you an airy feel. The Q5 comes with a digital instrument cluster, namely the Audi Virtual Cockpit, that can be configured to your liking and gives you a plethora of information at the simple touch of a button on the steering wheel. The large infotainment screen is intuitive to use and gives you access to all your connectivity and entertainment needs. Having said that, the Q5 boasts of a B&O surround sound system with 19 speakers and a 755-Watt output!

Performance

Powering the new Audi Q5 is a 2.0 litre TFSI petrol engine that delivers 249 hp of peak power and a solid 370 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed S tronic transmission. Incidentally, this engine returns a fuel efficiency of 17 kmpl to the litre! As far as driving the Q5 is concerned, it doesn’t let you down one bit! It is quick off the mark, pushes you back in your seat and seamlessly goes through the gears as you make your way up to three-digit speeds! To top off the driving experience, you also get Audi Drive Select that allows you to toggle between five distinct driving modes including Comfort and Dynamic, which really allows you to use this SUV to its maximum potential.

Verdict

The Q5 has always been a great executive SUV and it is good to have it back. The changes are welcome and with the Q5 now rolling out of a factory in India, we do expect it to be priced in the Rs 55-60 lakh range.