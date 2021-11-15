STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HDFC Bank to hold 2,000 workshops to prevent financial frauds

HDFC bank said it will be organising 2,000 workshops over the next four months for preventing financial frauds.

Published: 15th November 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 08:37 PM

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Largest private sector lender HDFC bank on Monday said it will be organising 2,000 workshops over the next four months for preventing financial frauds.

The campaign will tell the customers about ways to safeguard themselves against financial fraud, starting with not disclosing any information on banking details.

A special focus is being given to the youth segment, where the bank will be targeting Senior Secondary Schools and Colleges, so that the awareness is ingrained, as per an official statement.

"Digitalization offers customers unparalleled convenience and access to banking services. With these conveniences comes a lot of risks of cyber frauds as well. The fraudsters are constantly on the prowl looking out for gullible customers," it's managing director and chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan said.

The second edition of the campaign titled 'Mooh Band Rakho' was launched by K.Rajeswara Rao, Special Secretary, NITI Aayog.

Lt General Dr Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Co-ordinator, was also present.

