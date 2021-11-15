SJS Enterprises make tepid debut; decline over six per cent after listing

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of SJS Enterprises on Monday made a tepid debut against the issue price of Rs 542.

On BSE, it listed at Rs 540, a decline of 0.36 per cent from the issue price.

It then dipped 6.13 per cent to Rs 508.75.

On NSE, it listed at par with the issue price at Rs 542.

The initial public offer of SJS Enterprises was subscribed 1.59 times on the last day of subscription on November 3.

The Rs 800-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 531-542 a share.

SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country.

It is a "design-to-delivery" aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio.

It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries.