Accenture, Microsoft expand Project Amplify to support 10 startups, social enterprises in India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accenture and Microsoft will support 10 startups in India that focuses on social impact and sustainability, by helping them to scale their emerging solutions and business models.

The joint initiative 'Project Amplify' is Asia Pacific-wide and accelerates the growth of 33 startups from across the region.

The initiative extends activities launched in South Asia in 2020 welcoming business ventures from Singapore, Australia, Japan, Sri Lanka, and other countries.

The initiative has a long-term goal of accelerating Asia's potential and improving millions of lives in the region and globally, by addressing diverse societal challenges, a statement said on Wednesday.

Purpose-driven startups from India participating in Project Amplify include Jaljeevika, eKutir, Everwell, Fluxgen, Docturnal, BrainSight AI, Fresh On Table, FreshR, Rocket Learning and Blink Foundation, it added.

These startups have demonstrated how their product, service, and operations address a significant social or environmental problem and have shown early signs of impact, the statement said.

Through Project Amplify in India, all 10 startups will have the opportunity to access the latest technologies, as well as know-how, expertise and mentoring from both Accenture and Microsoft, it added.

The companies will help startups test and validate proof-of-concepts to re-envision and expand the impact and social benefit of their solutions.

Social enterprises face many challenges, including access to technology and innovation expertise to scale their solutions, Managing Director and Technology Sustainability Innovation lead at Accenture Sanjay Podder said.

"By leveraging the technology expertise and networks of both Accenture and Microsoft, we can help bridge this gap. As these social enterprises expand their reach, we hope to see significant improvement in the status of vulnerable groups in our communities that need support in sustainability, healthcare, education and agriculture," he added.

Microsoft empowers organisations and individuals to achieve more, through co-innovations and trusted partnerships, Microsoft India Country Head (Venture Capital and Private Equity Partnerships) Lathika Pai said.

"We are committed to addressing some of India's most pressing challenges, including expanding access to healthcare, education and finance. Many of the social enterprises in Project Amplify are focused on solving these issues, and we are honoured to support them with the technology, expertise and ecosystem they need to scale and make meaningful change," Pai added.