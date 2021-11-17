Former Myntra CEO’s Mensa Brands enters unicorn club with Mensa Brands

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan founded Mensa Brands has become a unicorn in just six months with the latest round of funding.

Mensa, which builds global digital first brands from India, has raised $135 million in Series B, led by Falcon Edge’s Alpha Wave Ventures with participation from existing investors - Accel Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management. So far, Mensa has raised a total of over $300 million in equity and debt.

Prosus Ventures (Naspers) has also invested in Mensa in the latest funding round.

Mensa works closely with founding teams to accelerate growth on marketplaces, through the brand’s own websites, and global platforms by using a combination of initiatives across product, pricing, marketing, distribution, and brand building with a technology platform at the core.

Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands said, “We are grateful for the confidence from our investors and our brand partners. Our deep focus on technology and digital brand building, as well as our people, has allowed us to grow 3X of our initial plan.”