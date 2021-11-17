STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,950

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and HCL Tech.

Published: 17th November 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid a largely negative trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share index was trading 245.5 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 60,076.87 in initial deals.

Similarly, the Nifty fell 72.40 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,926.80.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, NTPC, Asian Paints, M&M, PowerGrid, Maruti and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 396.34 points or 0.65 per cent lower at 60,322.37, and Nifty fell 110.25 points or 0.61 per cent to 17,999.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 560.67 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

"When valuations are rich, as they are now, some triggers can cause market pullback. The minor pullback on Tuesday was caused by the RBI's observations on excessive stock valuations," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was positive.

Stock exchanges in the US ended with gains in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.84 per cent to USD 81.74 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex NIfty
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp