BARC releases indigenously-developed CRM of Dolomite costing one-third 

Published: 18th November 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: An indigenously developed certified reference material (CRM) of Dolomite has been released by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), the premier scientific establishment said on Thursday.

The material is used in research and academic institutes within the country for the development and validation of analytical methods, calibration of instruments and quality control, a statement said.

The CRM released by BARC on November 9 is priced at Rs 15,000 and the cost of the commercially available substitutes is at least three times higher, it said.

The starting material was sourced by AMD (Atomic Minerals Directorate) from Tumallapalle areas in the YSR district of Andhra Pradesh, the statement said.

Attaining self-reliance was the key objective behind this effort and BARC plans to continue with the activity to produce cost-effective CRMs, it said.

