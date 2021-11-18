CAIT seeks formation of SIT to probe alleged use of Amazon's platform for sourcing marijuana

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traders' body CAIT wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged use of Amazon's platform for sourcing marijuana.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) accused the e-commerce major of drug trafficking and violation of the country's foreign direct investment (FDI) policy and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Amazon India did not respond to e-mailed queries. The company previously said it is currently investigating the issue.

"The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it whether there is any non-compliance on part of the seller."

"We assure full co-operation and support required to investigating authorities and law enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations and ensure full compliance to applicable laws," an Amazon India spokesperson had said.

CAIT said it has urged the prime minister "to order a high-level SIT" comprising senior government officials "in view of the large scale bungling and considering the ramifications of the act of Amazon on social, cultural, financial and business eco system of the country". It has also sought an audience with PM Modi.