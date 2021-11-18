STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CAIT seeks formation of SIT to probe alleged use of Amazon's platform for sourcing marijuana

'The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it whether there is any non-compliance on part of the seller.'

Published: 18th November 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traders' body CAIT wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged use of Amazon's platform for sourcing marijuana.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) accused the e-commerce major of drug trafficking and violation of the country's foreign direct investment (FDI) policy and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Amazon India did not respond to e-mailed queries. The company previously said it is currently investigating the issue.

"The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it whether there is any non-compliance on part of the seller."

"We assure full co-operation and support required to investigating authorities and law enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations and ensure full compliance to applicable laws," an Amazon India spokesperson had said.

CAIT said it has urged the prime minister "to order a high-level SIT" comprising senior government officials "in view of the large scale bungling and considering the ramifications of the act of Amazon on social, cultural, financial and business eco system of the country". It has also sought an audience with PM Modi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Prime minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp