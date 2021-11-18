STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

EaseMyTrip acquires hospitality management firm Spree Hospitality

Spree has carved a niche for itself in the hospitality sector and we are thrilled to have them as a partner to strengthen our portfolio in the hotel and holiday space.

Published: 18th November 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mergers and Acquisitions, M&A

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online travel platform EaseMyTrip on Thursday announced the acquisition of hospitality management firm Spree Hospitality for an undisclosed amount.

EaseMyTrip aims to expand Spree to 200 properties in the next five years, a statement by the online travel platform stated.

This acquisition will help EaseMyTrip to add a new revenue vertical for the company and enable it to scale up its hotel and holiday portfolios.

This would also enable the online travel platform to offer exclusive deals and offer on Spree Hospitality to its customers while doing bookings, EaseMyTrip added.

Speaking on the development EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti said: "There is a synergy between EaseMyTrip and Spree Hospitality where we leverage the asset-light model to build a lean and efficient infrastructure. With this acquisition, we believe that EaseMyTrip is well-positioned to unlock the market potential of a recovering hospitality sector and quickly scale up the business to meet the evolving needs of the modern traveller."

Spree has carved a niche for itself in the hospitality sector and we are thrilled to have them as a partner to strengthen our portfolio in the hotel and holiday space.

"We will enable Spree to expand to 200 properties in the next 5 years becoming one of the biggest names in the Indian hospitality sector," he said.

Founded in 2011, Spree has 45 properties, 1200 keys including hotels, resorts, clubhouses, and guest houses across India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EaseMyTrip Spree Hospitality
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp