STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex drops over 100 points just below 59,900-mark in early trade; Nifty tests 17,850

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and TCS.

Published: 18th November 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 100 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors Infosys, Reliance Industries and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets and sustained foreign fund outflow.

Despite opening on a positive note, the 30-share index turned red to trade 112.13 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 59,896.20. Similarly, the Nifty fell 35.95 points or 0.20 per cent to 17,862.70. M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and TCS.

On the other hand, SBI, HDFC Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers. In the previous session, Sensex ended 314.04 points or 0.52 per cent lower at 60,008.33, extending losses, and Nifty fell by 100.55 points or 0.56 per cent to 17,898.65.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 344.35 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

"The market momentum has weakened recently, and the market appears to be heading for a risk-off mode. Lofty valuations, downgrading of India by many foreign brokerages, warning observations from the RBI and sustained selling by FIIs have contributed to this weakness in the market," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Globally, fresh COVID cases in parts of Europe are concerns. He noted that there is fear that fresh COVID- related disruptions may further aggravate supply-side issues adding fuel to the inflation fire. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US also ended in the red in the overnight session. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.54 per cent to USD 79.84 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE Share markets Nifty Sensex
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp