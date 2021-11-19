Google launches new feature in Search

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Google has announced the launch of a new feature in Search that will give users an option to access web pages from other languages and view it in their preferred local language.

At the seventh edition of Google for India, Google announced many new product features and partnerships in the country.

Pandu Nayak, Vice President, Search and Google Fellow, said, “When searching in a local language, if Google is not able to locate websites that have information in that language, it will find high-quality content on pages that may be in other languages and translate these into the language of the user’s query.”

It also launched a new feature that will enable people to hear search results out loud, making it easier for users who prefer consuming information by listening.

This feature launched by the tech major will be available in Hinglish and five Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil, and will be extended to other Google Search experiences in the future, the company said.