PHDCCI welcomes government decision to repeal farm laws, hails panel to address farmers' issues

Pradeep Multani, president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said it appreciates the decision to withdraw three farm laws by the prime minister.

Published: 19th November 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers celebrating and distribute sweets after PM Modi decided to repeal all three farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi

Farmers celebrating and distribute sweets after PM Modi decided to repeal all three farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the government's announcement to repeal the three contentious agri laws, industry body PHDCCI on Friday said the decision to form a committee to address the farm issues will go a long way in identifying the actual pain points of farmers and help the Centre frame policies to enhance their income.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the Centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi insisted that the laws were for the benefit of farmers and then apologised to the people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and a clean conscience.

Pradeep Multani, president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said it appreciates the decision to withdraw three farm laws by the prime minister.

"The decision to form a committee to address the farm issues will go a long way to identify the actual pain points of the farmers and help the government to make adequate farm policy to enhance the income level of the farmers, particularly the marginal farmers which are 80 per cent of the total farmers and hold less than two hectares of land," said Multani.

The Chamber said it looks forward to a great policy environment, which is for the benefit of each and every segment of the society and intends to make India a USD 5-trillion economy in the coming times.

