STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PhonePe announces ESOP buyback worth Rs 135 crore for employees

The company's founders will not be participating in the buyback, while the top leadership can sell up to 10 per cent of their vested stock, it added.

Published: 19th November 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

PhonePe users can make investments as low as Rs 500; they can transfer and withdraw these in a few steps.

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital payments platform PhonePe on Friday announced a buyback of employee stock options (ESOPs) worth Rs 135 crore.

The buyback offer follows a three-tier model, based on seniority, a statement said.

The company's founders will not be participating in the buyback, while the top leadership can sell up to 10 per cent of their vested stock, it added.

All other current employees can sell up to 25 per cent of their vested stock.

The company currently has over 2,500 employees.

"Last December, we launched a new PhonePe ESOPs plan and issued ESOPs to 100 per cent of our employees across levels, functions and grades.

All these employees will complete the one year cliff of their stock vesting next month, so it's a great time to offer some liquidity to everyone," PhonePe Head of HR Manmeet Sandhu said.

Sandhu added that almost 75 per cent of PhonePe's current workforce is eligible to participate in the current buyback offer, and "for most it's the first time in their careers that they've either owned ESOPs or had a chance to liquidate them".

In December last year, PhonePe launched its ESOPs program, under which it allotted ESOPs to all its 2,200 employees starting at a minimum of Rs 3.5 lakhs, cumulatively worth Rs 1,500 crore.

PhonePe has over 335 million registered users in the country.

Using PhonePe, users can send and receive money, recharge mobile phones, make various kinds of payments, and invest in gold and silver.

It had forayed into financial services in 2017.

PhonePe is also accepted at over 22 million merchant outlets across India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
phonepe employee stock options
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp