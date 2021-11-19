RBI panel recommends separate law to prevent illegal digital lending

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A working group set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed stricter norms for digital lenders, suggesting a separate law to prevent illegal digital lending.

The Reserve Bank recommended subjecting Digital Lending Apps to a verification process by a nodal agency to be setup in consultation with stakeholders and setting up of a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO).

The RBI had constituted the working group on digital lending on January 13, 2021, under the chairmanship of Jayant Kumar Dash, Executive Director, RBI, in the backdrop of business conduct and customer protection concerns arising out of the spurt in digital lending activities.

In a report submitted on Thursday, the committee has proposed the development of certain baseline technology standards and compliance with those standards as a pre-condition for offering digital lending solutions.

For instance, the working group said, disbursement of loans directly into the bank accounts of borrowers; disbursement and servicing of loans only through bank accounts of the digital lenders.

It also stipulated data collection with the prior and explicit consent of borrowers with verifiable audit trails. All data to be stored in servers located in India, the panel has said.

The RBI panel also recommended documentation of algorithmic features used in digital lending to ensure necessary transparency and that each digital lender needs to provide a key fact statement in a standardised format including the annual Percentage Rate.