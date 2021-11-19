STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI panel recommends separate law to prevent illegal digital lending

It recommended subjecting Digital Lending Apps to a verification process by a nodal agency to be setup in consultation with stakeholders and setting up of a Self-Regulatory Organisation.

Published: 19th November 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A working group set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed stricter norms for digital lenders, suggesting a separate law to prevent illegal digital lending.

The Reserve Bank recommended subjecting Digital Lending Apps to a verification process by a nodal agency to be setup in consultation with stakeholders and setting up of a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO).

The RBI had constituted the working group on digital lending on January 13, 2021, under the chairmanship of Jayant Kumar Dash, Executive Director, RBI, in the backdrop of business conduct and customer protection concerns arising out of the spurt in digital lending activities.

In a report submitted on Thursday, the committee has proposed the development of certain baseline technology standards and compliance with those standards as a pre-condition for offering digital lending solutions.

For instance, the working group said, disbursement of loans directly into the bank accounts of borrowers; disbursement and servicing of loans only through bank accounts of the digital lenders.

It also stipulated data collection with the prior and explicit consent of borrowers with verifiable audit trails. All data to be stored in servers located in India, the panel has said.

The RBI panel also recommended documentation of algorithmic features used in digital lending to ensure necessary transparency and that each digital lender needs to provide a key fact statement in a standardised format including the annual Percentage Rate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp