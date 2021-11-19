Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases marginally

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retail inflation based on consumer price indices for farm and rural workers eased marginally in October in comparison to September 2021.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for October increased by 14 points each to stand at 1081 and 1090 points respectively, according to an official statement.

The major contribution towards the rise came from food group to the extent of 12.02 & 11.70 points respectively, mainly due to a rise in prices of vegetables & fruits, wheat-atta, pulses, onion, meat-goat, fish-fresh, mustard-oil, sugar, gur,chillies-green/dry etc., the Labour Ministry statement said.

While the maximum increase was experienced by Jammu & Kashmir (22 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of vegetables & fruits, onion, mustard-oil, etc., the maximum decrease was experienced by Manipur (5 points each) mainly due to fall in the prices of rice, fish-fresh, firewood, vegetables & fruits etc.