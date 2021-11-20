STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brent Crude prices touch USD 80 a barrel, may hit 3-year high

According to experts, crude oil has witnessed mixed trade in the last few sessions and the relatively flat close reflects a lack of confidence in the market.  

Published: 20th November 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Crude Oil

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Brent crude prices on Friday closed below $79.04 per barrel, lowest since 30 September 2021. The crude prices on Friday closed $2.20 lower than its Thursday closing levels. For the past over one and a half months, the crude prices were hovering over the $80 a barrel level, even touching three-years high of over $85 on several occasions.

According to experts, crude oil has witnessed mixed trade in the last few sessions and the relatively flat close reflects a lack of confidence in the market.  The market is waiting for clarity on the US and China policies to control energy prices.

“Crude may remain choppy unless there are fresh triggers. However, we do not expect the US or China to take aggressive measures and this may keep prices supported,” Ravindra Rao, Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities had predicted on Wednesday.

The petrol, diesel prices in India witnessed a record high before they were cut down sharply on the eve of Diwali.The move, many claimed, came as the government started receiving flak after petrol, diesel prices saw a record high, and went over Rs 100 in most places. 

Following this, many states also reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on their part amid skyrocketing price of petrol and diesel in India.The pump price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 103.97 a litre and the diesel price is Rs 86.67 a litre.  Petrol rates in India are revised on a daily basis.

