After Airtel, debt-ridden Vodafone Idea hikes mobile calling, data rates by 20-25 per cent

NEW DELHI: A day after Airtel hiked its tariff, debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) followed the suit and hiked mobile call and data tariff plans by 20-25%. The move, the company said, will help it to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) and address the financial stress faced by the industry.

“The new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address financial stress faced by the industry,” informed Vodafone Idea in a statement. The telecom operator is struggling to stay afloat in the market as it is facing stiff competition from Reliance Jio and Airtel. Right now, it has 26.99 crore users as on September 2021. The company expects the hiked tariff would support its initiative to increase ARPU from Rs 109 reported for the September-ending quarter.

“These tariff plans will allow VIL to continue improving India’s Fastest Mobile Network, verified by Ookla®, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications. Vi remains committed to play its role in accelerating the realisation of the Digital India vision of the government,” reads the statement.

As per VIL, the basic voice tariff has increased from Rs 79 to Rs 99 for 28-days plan, the basic data top-up plan has increased from Rs 48 to Rs 58 for the same plan. The voice-cum-data tariff for 365-days plan has been increased from Rs 2,358 to Rs 2,899 and for the 56-days data plan, the tariff has increased from Rs 351 to Rs 418.