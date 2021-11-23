STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Electronics Limited receives export order worth USD 93.15 million

'The contract with Airbus Defence and Space is the biggest export order received till date by BEL,' said Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director of Bengaluru Complex, BEL.

This export order, which is worth $93.15 million, is the biggest received till date by BEL. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Under the C295 aircraft programme of the Government of India, Airbus Defence and Space has signed a contract with Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the manufacture and supply of Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS).

This export order, which is worth $93.15 million, is the biggest received till date by BEL. “The contract with Airbus Defence and Space is the biggest export order received till date by BEL,” said Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director of Bengaluru Complex, BEL.

BEL recently achieved a turnover of Rs 3,622.42 crore, registering a growth of 14.45% during the 2nd Quarter of FY 2021-22 over the turnover of Rs 3,164.99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

“We are happy to be associated with Airbus Defence and Space in manufacturing and delivering the Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) for the prestigious C295 aircraft programme,” said Anandi Ramalingam, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL.
 

