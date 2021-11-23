STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Co-operative societies can't use bank in their names': Reserve Bank of India

In a statement, RBI said it has come to notice that some co-operative societies are using the word ‘bank’ in their names in violation of the Banking Regulation Act.

Published: 23rd November 2021 08:38 AM

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The RBI on Monday warned depositors against co-operative societies using ‘bank’ in their names as well as accepting deposits from people who are not their members. In a statement, RBI said it has come to notice that some co-operative societies are using the word ‘bank’ in their names in violation of the Banking Regulation Act.

It has also come to the notice of RBI that some co-operative societies are accepting deposits from non-members/ nominal members/ associate members which is tantamount to conducting banking business in violation of the provisions.

“Members of the public are hereby informed that such societies have neither been issued any licence under BR Act, 1949 nor are they authorised by the RBI for doing banking business,” RBI said. After the amendment in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, effective September 29, 2020, co-operative societies cannot use the words “bank”, “banker” or “banking” as part of their names, except as permitted under the provisions or by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Further, the insurance cover from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) is also not available for deposits placed with these societies.

