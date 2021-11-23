STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tech company UST to hire 6,000 employees for Bengaluru centre in two years

In the next 18-24 months, the Bengaluru centre will hire freshers and experienced engineers for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare and technology.

UST CEO Krishna Sudheendra

UST CEO Krishna Sudheendra (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Technology company UST on Tuesday said it plans to double the number of employees at its Bengaluru centre to 12,000 in the next two years. The company announced that it has crossed the 6,000 employees mark here. "In line with the company's accelerated growth strategy, UST Bengaluru centre plans to double the number of employees to 12,000 by 2023", it said in a statement.

In the next 18-24 months, the Bengaluru centre will hire freshers (entry-level engineering graduates) and experienced engineers for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, technology, logistics, semiconductors, and BFSI (Banking and Financial Services and Insurance) clients, it said.

Headquartered in California, the US, the company said it has over 35 offices in 25 countries. UST has dedicated software delivery centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi NCR.

"UST's Bengaluru centre is our second-largest development center globally, and we are opening over 6000 new job positions in Bengaluru to meet the surge in demand in the expansion of our business and clients," said Centre Head UST Bengaluru and General Manager & Head - India, GCC, North East Asia Business Unit, UST, Manu Sivarajan.

