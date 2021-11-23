STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Upekkha's 'Up Funds' invests in eight SaaS start-ups to fuel industry growth 

In 2020, India SaaS had 1000 funded companies, with a combined revenue of USD 2-3 billion and also employed nearly 40,000 people.

Published: 23rd November 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Investment

Upekkha launched Up Funds in January 2021. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a bid to fuel Indian-origin SaaS (Software as a service) growth, an early-stage fund, Up Funds, by Upekkha Value SaaS Accelerator, has invested in eight SaaS start-ups. It aims to invest $10 million in 100 start-ups every year. The funding between $100-200k per start-up will help founders overcome early-stage growth bottlenecks. 

The funded start-ups are cloud security automation platform Kloudle, VideoForm that helps brands engage with customers via personalised videos in a post-pandemic world; IOTRL that helps health & safety heads of enterprises reduce road accidents across field sales and service teams and Urban AI that uses computer vision to capture data points needed by urban planners.

It has also funded EnrichVideo that works with banks and wealth management firms to create engagement solutions; Bynry, a cloud-based platform for small & mid-sized utilities; GOVeva that offers next-gen digital board management solutions to enterprises; and OceanFrogs, a sales intelligence platform for SaaS companies.

In 2020, India SaaS had 1000 funded companies, with a combined revenue of $2-3 billion and also employed nearly 40,000 people.  “By 2030, the sector is slated to grow to a $1 trillion valuation, with a combined revenue of $50-70 billion and will generate 5 lakh new employment. Early stage investors like Up Funds will fuel the growth momentum,” Prasanna Krishnamoorthy,  Co-founder and Partner  of Upekkha said.

Upekkha launched Up Funds in January 2021.  Over the last 4 years, it has accelerated over 70 start-ups, of which, six have crossed $1 million in ARR. Uprekkha’s investors include Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham, G2 Crowd CEO Godard Abel, Grasshopper Founder David Hause and Vymo CEO Yamini Bhat, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upekkha SaaS Software as a service
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp