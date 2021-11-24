STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jio loses 1.9 crore users, Airtel adds 2.74 lakh in September

As per the TRAI, around 10.10 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability in September. 

Jio

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reliance Jio has lost 1.9 crore users and Vodafone Idea lost 10.77 lakh subscribers in September while Bharti Airtel added 2.74 lakh users in September, as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). 

“Total wireless subscribers decreased from 1,186.72 million at the end of August-21 to 1,166.02 million at the end of September-21, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 1.74%,” reads the data of TRAI.
Monthly subscriber data compiled by TRAI informs that the overall addition for the telco came in at 2.74 lakh users. 

The subscriber base of Airtel stood at 35.44 crore in September as against 35.41 crore users in August. 
Vodafone Idea lost 10.77 lakh subscribers, which led its subscriber base to 26.99 crore as on September 2021. The private access service providers held 89.99% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.01%.

As per the TRAI, around 10.10 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in September. With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 628.15 million at the end of August-21 to 638.25 million at the end of September-21, since the implementation of MNP.

