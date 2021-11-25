STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Online grocery platform BigBasket enters offline retail with Fresho store

This, according to the company, is the start of the big retail plan on the cards, which involves opening of 200 physical outlets pan India by 2023 and 800 by 2026.

Published: 25th November 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Vegetabls

The Stores will offer high-quality products at extremely competitive prices

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Online e-commerce company BigBasket on Wednesday announced its foray into offline retail with the launch of its first physical store in Bengaluru. The new store ‘Fresho’, which the company claims is a technology-driven, self-service store, was inaugurated at Basaveshwar Nagar in Bengaluru. This, according to the company, is the start of the big retail plan on the cards, which involves opening of 200 physical outlets pan India by 2023 and 800 by 2026. “The Stores will offer high-quality products at extremely competitive prices,” it said in a statement.

With access to the company’s entire range of 50,000+ products, customers would be able to place the orders online and collect them at the Fresho Stores at their convenience, the company said.
“The ‘Fresho’ stores will be game-changers in terms of making the buying of fruits, vegetables and groceries as seamless as cash transactions at ATMs. The stores will give access to the next 500 million customers who have not yet started buying groceries online and create a new significant growth opportunity for BigBasket,” Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, BigBasket said in a statement.

As consumers expect sellers to provide services across all touchpoints, the omnichannel retail model, which is a multi-channel approach to sales to provide customers with a seamless experience, has become an imperative for brands to grab a big pie in the market. Beauty and personal care brand Plum, insurance aggregator Policybazaar, hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe, Chinese smartphone manufacturer itel are some of the brands that have launched their first-ever offline stores this year. 

With the launch, the company will now be competing with the likes of Big Bazaar, DMart, Reliance Fresh, Spencer’s, Spar, among others. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BigBasket Fresho
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp