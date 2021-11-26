STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID effect: Equity markets crash, oil prices tumble amid fears of new variant

London's benchmark fell by an unusually wide margin of 3.3 per cent at the opening and Tokyo lost 2.5 per cent as Shanghai, Frankfurt and Hong Kong also declined.

Published: 26th November 2021 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul

A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul (Photo | AP)

By Arshad Khan and Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reports of a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant on Friday sent global and domestic equity markets into a tizzy. Indian equity markets saw Rs 4.5 lakh crore worth of investors' wealth getting eroded as both the benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty - fell by around 3 per cent.

US stocks opened lower while London's benchmark fell by 3.3 per cent at the opening. Tokyo, Shanghai, Frankfurt and Hong Kong also fell. The tremors were also felt in the global oil market as well, as Brent Crude shed over 10 per cent to trade around USD 73.34 a barrel on Friday.

India's equity market saw its biggest single day fall in recent times on Friday. The Sensex shed 1,688 points or 2.87 per cent to close at 57,107, and the Nifty was down 510 points or 2.91 per cent to 17,027.

Friday's bloodbath was caused by discovery of a new mutation of coronavirus in Africa (B.1.1.529), which poses another set of challenges to global economic recovery.

Amit Gupta, fund manager, portfolio management services at ICICI Securities said, "Nervousness on the new variant and expectations of US increasing the pace of tapering have led to recent market weakness. This trend may take some time to recover as the WHO meeting on the new mutant variant impact and hospitalisation rates in US and Europe will be watched by the market very closely."

Other than the discovery of the new COVID variant, the release of crude oil reserves by the US and other countries leading to an increase in global supply also caused the 10 per cent drop in oil prices.

Recently, the US had made a request to some of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations, including China, India and Japan, to release oil from their strategic reserves to check the skyrocketing prices.

India and the US decided to release 5 million and 50 million barrels of oil, respectively, from their stockpile. According to the findings of a panel of experts that advises ministers of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), such release is likely to perk up supplies further in the coming months.

OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are set to meet on December 2 to weigh their options. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa covid variant Coronavirus COVID Equity markets Share markets Oil market COVID variant
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp