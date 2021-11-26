Food solutions provider SATS plans three central kitchens in northern, western India

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food solutions and gateway services provider SATS, which will set up the first central kitchen in India at Bengaluru, plans to open three more large-scale central kitchens in the country. It is exploring sites in northern and western India for its next facility.

"While construction of the first kitchen is underway, we are exploring northern and western India for the next facility and subsequently will also explore cities in southern India," SATS Food Solutions India Private Limited CEO Sagar Dighe told The New Indian Express.

Spread over 20,000 sqm, the largest modern central kitchen at Kempegowda International Airport is designed to produce 175,000 frozen meals per day. It is a part of SATS' regional strategy of connected 3- tier kitchens.

SATS is setting up the kitchen at a total investment of nearly `210 crore, and this will create employment opportunities to 300 people. "We are moving at a fast pace and the facility is expected to be operational by 2023. We have set a target of employing 75 per cent women in all our kitchens starting with BLR," Dighe said.

Singapore-headquartered SATS is present in 14 countries and employs over 11,000 people. As of November 25, 2021, the company's market capital stood at USD 4.5 billion.

SATS is also investing in MBR (Membrane Bioreactor) Technology that will help recycle and treat water to produce effluent quality that meets stringent water quality requirements. Also, this facility will have an automatic rice making line that will produce around 400-600 kgs of rice per hour.

"AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) are one of the many aspects of a technologically model production facility that we are building in Bengaluru. Heavy investments in technology will enhance and raise food safety and hygiene standards while monitoring and controlling food wastage," he said.

The company is also working with start-ups in the IOT and AI space to help implement smart building and production management solutions through IoT-based systems.

