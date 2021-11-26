‘India Inc to witness strong growth in next 12-18 months’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India Inc will show significant growth in over next 12-18 months, on account of high commodity price, recovery in demand and vaccination drive, says global rating agency Moody’s.

“India’s steady progress on inoculation against the coronavirus will support a sustained recovery in economic activity. Consumer demand, spending and manufacturing activity are recovering following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

These trends, including high commodity prices, will propel significant growth in rated companies’ EBITDA over the next 12-18 months,” says Sweta Patodia, a Moody’s Analyst. The rating agency also added that government spending on infrastructure will support the demand for steel and cement. Also, rising consumption, push for domestic manufacturing and benign funding conditions will support new investments.

Moody’s has projected that economic growth will rebound strongly in India. It has pegged growth in gross domestic product at 9.3% for FY22 and 7.9% for FY23. While overall economic sentiment is upbeat, the rating agency did sound a word of caution. If new waves of infections were to occur, it could trigger fresh lockdowns and erode consumer sentiment. Such a scenario would dampen economic activity and consumer demand, potentially leading to subdued EBITDA growth of less than 15-20% for Indian companies over the next 12-18 months.