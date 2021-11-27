STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paytm’s Q2 net loss widens to Rs 482 crore; Revenue up 64%

The company is reporting its earnings publicly for the first time since listing recently.

Published: 27th November 2021

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Financial services company Paytm’s parent One97 Communications on Saturday reported that its net loss widened 11% at Rs 482 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same period in the previous fiscal. Its net loss in Q2FY21 stood at Rs 435 crore.

The company’s net loss during the previous quarter of this fiscal was Rs 377 crore.

However, its revenue from operations grew 64% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,090 crore, driven by 52% growth in non-UPI payment volumes (GMV) and more than 3 times growth in Financial Services and Other revenue. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 664 crore in Q2FY21.

Paytm said its contribution profit was Rs 260 crore in Q2 FY22, up 592% Y-o-Y due to monetisation of its large distribution base through high margin offerings such as lending, advertisements and commerce offerings. Its contribution profit for the half-year ended September 30, 2021, was Rs 500 crore, which has exceeded the contribution profit of Rs 360 crore for the full previous financial year.

Paytm reported that its GMV for Q2 FY22 was Rs 1,95,600 crore, up by 107% Y-o-Y and the growth momentum continued in October 2021, where the GMV at Rs 83,200 crore was up 131% Y-o-Y.

As the company is continuing to invest in expanding its user base, the average Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) in Q2 FY22 was up by 33% Y-o-Y to 57.4 million and the trajectory has continued in October 2021 with 63 million MTUs, a growth of 35% Y-o-Y compared to 47 million MTUs in October 2020.

According to an exchange filing, Revenues from Payment and Financial Services went up by 69% y-o-y to Rs 8,42.6 crore, and Revenue from Payment Services to customers was up 54% Y-o-Y to Rs 353.6 crore, driven by increase in non-UPI payment usage on its consumer platform.

“The growth of non-UPI GMV has driven continued payments revenue growth, and our UPI-led payment volume growth is translating to a significant ramp-up of our financial services offering. We are driving digital payments and financial services penetration and widespread adoption across India,” Paytm said.

Paytm’s Financial Services and Others revenue grew 250% Y-o-Y to Rs 88.7 crore in Q2 FY 2022, driven by growth in Lending and Wealth (Paytm Money) revenues. The share of Financial Services and Others revenue increased from 3.8% of total revenue from operations in Q2 FY 2021 to 8.2% in Q2 FY 2022.

The company’s Revenues from Commerce and Cloud services went up by 47% Y-o-Y to Rs 243.8 crore. Interestingly, its Revenue from Cloud increased to Rs 160 crore up 37% Y-o-Y primarily due to strong growth in the advertisement revenue.

