STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FinTech start-up Slice turns unicorn with $220 M funding from Tiger Global and Insight Partners

The start-up now boasts a registered user base of over 5 million with an average age of 27, and a 40% month-on-month growth rate.

Published: 29th November 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

FinTech start-up Slice turns unicorn with $220 M funding from Tiger Global and Insight Partners (Pic I Facebook.)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: FinTech start-up Slice is the latest entrant to the country's unicorn club with the latest funding round. It has raised $220 million in a Series B round and that values the company at over $1 billion. The round was led by Tiger Global and New York-based global private equity and venture capital Insight Partners.

New and existing investors including Advent International’s Sunley House Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, Anfa, Gunosy, Blume Ventures, and 8i also participated in the round.

The start-up focussed on India's youngsters wants to use the funding to expand and strengthen its presence in the payments space, hire talent, and expand its product offerings.

According to industry estimates, only less than 35 million people have access to credit cards and the country's credit rating system covers only a fraction of this population. The start-up wants to address this gap through its slice super card, a prepaid visa card with a credit line that allows hundreds of millions of Indians to get credit card-like benefits as well as to build their credit score, the startup said.

Slice, which is shipping over 200,000 cards each month, recently opened doors to the new-to-credit population. They can start their financial journey with the newly introduced card with a limit of Rs 2,000, it added.

Commenting on the new funding, Slice Founder and CEO Rajan Bajaj said, “Since the inception of the company, we’ve held a considerably different point of view from a typical start-up. The idea has never been to burn capital and acquire users forcefully, but to set up a sustainable and robust business. We have kept our heads down in the initial years and focused solely on simplifying the consumer journey and creating a cutting-edge risk underwriting system.”

 “Slice targets an underpenetrated market in India and allows users to make online payments, pay bills, and more,'' said Insight Partners Managing Director Deven Parekh.

“There is a large opportunity in the credit and payment space in India, and Slice is well-positioned to become the leader in the industry," he added.

In January this year, Rajan Bajaj  tweeted,  "I want @sliceit_ to become a Unicorn before I get to 30." He said, "While we are very proud of the product that we have created and the exponential growth of our company since the launch of the Slice super card, there is still a long way to go. We will silently and steadily become a common household name.”

The start-up now boasts a registered user base of over 5 million with an average age of 27, and a 40% month-on-month growth rate.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Start-Up India Unicorn Companies Slice
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp