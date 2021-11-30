STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 500 points in opening session; Nifty tops 17,200

The 30-share index was trading 504.75 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 57,765.33 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 149.65 points or 0.88 per cent to 17,203.60.

Published: 30th November 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 500 points in early trade on Tuesday led by gains in index majors TCS, Infosys and Bajaj Finance.

The 30-share index was trading 504.75 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 57,765.33 in initial deals.

Similarly, the Nifty rose 149.65 points or 0.88 per cent to 17,203.60.

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 5 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, TCS and Infosys.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's was the only Sensex constituent trading with losses.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index gained 153.43 points or 0.27 per cent to finish at 57,260.58.

And the broader NSE Nifty edged higher by 27.50 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,053.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,332.21 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong and Seoul stock exchanges were in the red.

Stock exchanges in the US ended with gains in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.72 per cent to USD 73.97 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp